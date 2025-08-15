ATTORNEY GENERAL  KABESHA DEMANDS URGENT INSPECTION OF LUNGU’S BODY …Threatens Court Action

KABESHA DEMANDS URGENT INSPECTION OF LUNGU’S BODY



…Threatens Court Action





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha who is the Chief Legal Advisor to Government has demanded an urgent inspection and identification of late former President Edgar Lungu’s body.





In a letter by his Lawyers to the Lawyers representing the Lungu family, the Zambian government has insisted on seeing the body.





The letter seen by Zambian Eye dated today 15th August 2025, the Lawyers says efforts last week to inspect the body was met by hostility from the Lungu family.





The Lawyers failure to avail the opportunity for inspection and identification of the body will result into a court action.





The Lawyers have also asked that the Lungu family write the issues for concession they would to negotiate.





The new renowned South African distinguished Lawyer hired by the Lungu family today applied for the Pretoria High Court to stand down the matter to Monday to allow for parties time to try negotiate outside court.



Zambianeye