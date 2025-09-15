ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA MUST APOLOGISE TO ZAMBIANS





12 September 2025



Today’s News Diggers headline of “Zambians are lazy – they would rather eat while seated without working” by the Attorney General cannot pass without comment.





This is not only an insensitive statement from a man that has become arrogant because he has a good job but it is also an affront to us Zambians that do not have the job that he has and have to eke out an existence in this economy that this UPND government has woefully failed to create job and business opportunities for the majority of Zambians.





Has Kabesha bothered to go around the country to see how Zambians are toiling simply to put food on their table? Zambians wake up way before you Mr Kabesha, and go to the market to





Does Kabesha know why youths go en-masse to risk their lives to mine gold and copper in an unsafe environment from the police as well as the mining environment itself? Is that laziness or it is desperation to survive due to your government’s failure to provide safe jobs?





As new Heritage Party, we are appalled at this statement and pray that this Attorney general will apologise to Zambians.





We do not know why we are surprised by this statement. Various UPND officials have made some preposterous statements as advise to Zambians, that boggle the mind and give a clear indication of how the UPND official in government are out of touch with the reality that is at play on the ground





• Eat rice as a substitute to mealie meal – Kelvin Hambweza, former FRA Board Chairman.

• Do not mourn about electricity, go solar – President Hichilema

• Go into cattle ranching – President Hichilema when most Zambians can not even afford a chicken or a goat!

• If you can not afford breakfast meal, eat roller meal – Vice President Nalumango





Please let us be sensitive to the plight of Zambians, particularly as you the UPND have spectacularly failed to meet our needs of:





❖ Lower cost of living

❖ Lower fuel

❖ Lower exchange rate

❖ Consistently available electricity

❖ Widespread employment





Please stop making demeaning statements towards Zambians – rather focus on what you need to do in the short time that you have in government.





CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party