Trump casually declares “Cuba is next” and threatens to send the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to force them to surrender “on the way back from Iran.”



In yet another unhinged rant, Donald Trump openly talked about invading and taking over Cuba “almost immediately” after dealing with Iran.





He described sending one of the world’s largest aircraft carriers just offshore and forcing them to give up their sovereignty and capitulate to the mighty USA because we told them to.





This story should be getting more attention. The President of the United States is treating the nations of the world like personal conquests in a game of Risk.





He’s not even pretending to have good reasons anymore. Trump is openly fantasizing about using the most powerful military in human history to expand American territory and topple governments he doesn’t like, like William McKinley did at the turn of the last century. Trump’s a fan.





Inspired by expansionist presidents of old, Trump looks at geopolitics as a fun might-makes-right exercise that threatens to undo the 80 years of discipline and strategic diplomacy that established the United States in its historic role as the benevolent leader of the free world in the blink of an eye.





The most insane part is that no one else in the U.S. government seems to have the mettle to challenge and attempt him beyond ineffectual rhetoric.



Republicans in Congress have abdicated their responsibility, and Trump’s own Cabinet is filled with sycophants who will rubber-stamp whatever he wants.





From bombing Iran to now openly eyeing Cuba, Trump is acting like Mad King Ludwig rather than an American president bound by the Constitution as all before him had been.





This reckless, imperial warmongering is bound to get more Americans killed and destabilize the entire world, not to mention depleting our military of its stores of weapons and equipment, which of course Trump believes he can restock on credit with a wave of his hand.





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