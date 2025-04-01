Attorney General Sued Over Proposed Constitutional Amendments.
——–
LAWYER JOSEPH CHIRWA WRITES…..
Good afternoon Zambians
Today, I have officially joined many noble Zambians in a battle to defend the Constitution of Zambia, from being tampered with and amended to suit political interests of a small clique.
I must hasten to state that I am against amending the Constitution of Zambia in such a manner that the people are totally left out of its process. Further, I disagree with the appetite to tamper with our Supreme law, merely to suit someone’s political interest.
Therefore, I join those who seek to defend the Constitution of Zambia, with a noble view that, the people of Zambia must have a say in how the Constitution must be formulated and what it’s contents must be.
Am
What role do I play?
Having vast knowledge in constitutional law, I will offer legal services to like-minded people who have decided to put up a petition against this tampering of the Constitution in such an ill manner, with an ultimate goal to stop political characters from making laws to their liking..
I have seen the contents of the proposed amendments, and I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that a few people who secretly sat to develop these proposed changes were merely looking out for their own good, to please themselves.On the contrary, a Constitution cannot be turned into a personal document of those who hold power, to an extent that its development excludes the input of the people.
On this account, we will explore all legal avenues to stop these characters from undertaking this dangerous route. I will keep my people in Kasenengwa and all Zambians updated here on my page, on whatever steps and stage we reach as we fight back.
Regards
JC
How do you sue something that is at proposal stage ? It has not yet even landed in parliament for a voted to be applied for or against it.
Is this the vast mungulu this so called “expert” has in constitutional matters, sueing the state for making a proposal? A proposal has room for debate, discussion and revision. And by it’s very nature can be accepted or rejected. It is not the finished product. Better to submit your concerns at this stage instead of behaving like an ignorant teenager full of enthusiasm, but with zero knowledge.
Anyway, you are free to sue. They will throw this out immediately and hammer you with costing.
These crooks are really full of evil and I don’t understand how people can be so craft as if they will not die to leave s legacy worthy mentioning if they will practice the one Zambia one Nation and loving your neighbour as you love yourself. These are attributes our founding fatherDr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda had for our nation and neighbouring countries – brothers and sisters. KK like Madiba Nelson Mandela had in common.
Surely, the dèlimitation of constituencies which is one of the items under the amendment of the constitution is s vedy good thing? Think of constituence in North Western provinces like Kasempa, Mufumbwe, Mwinilunga, Kalumbila, Zambezi, Kabombo and Kalumbila which are just too big to have just one Constituency and MP. Not only that but the sharing of the national cake which can not make any difference compared to constituencies in Luapula and Muchinga. Talk of Keembe and Chisamba these are just too big otherwise vast for a single MP but because it is these areas and province these demons have been assigned by their master- the snake, Satan himself who is in South Africa.
Yesterday Uncle inkandu Luo and Findlay were together seen heading back to Zambia after obviously seeing the snake in South Africa .
But as long as our Saviour the Lord Jesus Christ is seated on the throne the devil and his agents will not succeed in his schemes because good will always triumph over evil. This is the faith that we have in the LORD. You can run to the courts you can use the stollen money to bribe those who like bribes but not all will tolerate sin. We have parliament which is our oversight to review anything and if there’s something wrong as you crooks who always thrive in and lies lies suggest that can be seen otherwise devil is a lier and will not be tolerated let this process go on as described in the roadmap. Corn court shouldn’t entertain thieves with no God plans for this country but just dream of stealing, dividing the country and hatred.
Our courts should show them the way out.
You are crooks, robbers and agents of the devil