ATTORNEY GENERAL URGES ZAMBIANS TO WRITE WILLS TO AVOID FAMILY LEGAL BATTLES



By Josphat Mbewe



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has urged Zambians to write wills, warning that failing to do so often leaves families entangled in costly and prolonged legal disputes after the death of a loved one.





Speaking during a legal clinic organized by Chainama Seventh-Day Adventist –SDA-Church in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabesha said Zambia does not lack laws, but suffers from low public awareness of legal issues.





He notes that many families remain vulnerable simply because they lack basic legal knowledge, emphasizing that the law is not written for lawyers alone but is meant for public use when faced with legal disputes.





Mr. Kabesha explained that a will serves to protect and manage property for loved ones left behind after one’s death and has encouraged citizens to move away from depending on handouts and instead work hard to leave a lasting legacy for their families.





He has also commended the SDA Church for its critical role in addressing societal issues, including those related to the law.





Meanwhile, Chainama SDA Church Pastor Mazuba Mwanamuchende explained that the legal clinic was organized to help church members and the public access free legal services and basic knowledge on legal issues.



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