ATTORNEY GENERAL’S DEMAND FOR ECL BODY VERIFICATION – A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION





By Saleya Kwalombota



In my view and rightful thinking, it’s about protecting the integrity of a state funeral. As a country, we can’t afford to fly a coffin back home, give it a 21 gun salute, and then have whispers later that it wasn’t even Lungu inside. Politically, that would be suicidal.





The refusal where to bury ECL by the family plays right in their hands. Everyday they resist, it makes the AG and Dudula (South African action group ) demanding for body verification look more justified.





The public is thinking, “if there’s nothing to hide, why not agreeing to body verification ?” For Zambia is a question of truth versus loyalty. For South Africa, it’s a test of sovereignty and transparency. And for the family…it’s a battle to keep whatever’s inside from becoming tomorrow’s front-page scandal.





Let me break it down, why ECL family set against viewing the body:

1. The “wrong” cause of death. Now officially, the story is neat; illness, hospital, natural end. But rumours has it that there visibly injuries that don’t fit the hospital record. ,Even medical procedures that don’t match the timeline If the body is inspected or verified in front of cameras, those marks of any, could raise a thousand questions, that could turn into court cases in both countries



2. Zimbabwean connection. Remember the shocker? That a Zimbabwean identity was allegedly used in the hospital records where he died. If that’s true, and the tag on the body doesn’t match the official paper work, then boom- that will be a diplomatic bomb ready to explode. This will not be about Zambia versus the ECL family. It will be about Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe all getting pulled into a crossfire.



3. Missing hours. Between the time of Lungu reportedly passed and the time the death was officially registered, there’s a gap, not of minutes but hours. What happened in that time? Only God knows!

4. PF civil war within the party, who to control the party after Lungu, if during verification something controversial is seen, the party will lose its moral shield instantly. Imagine this, half the party walks away saying, “we’ve been lied to,” That would hand it’s rivals an easy win.





AG’s application for body verification is a welcome position that reflects citizens stance.



I rest my case!!