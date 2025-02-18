Attorneys for suspect in Tupac’s killing ask for delayed trial as new witnesses pop up

Attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur, have requested a delay in next month’s trial, arguing that more time is needed for investigative work to ensure a fair trial.

A motion filed in a Nevada court on Friday stated that a private investigator has identified witnesses who claim Davis was neither at the scene of the 1996 shooting nor in Las Vegas at the time.

Davis’ defense team is requesting a delay in his trial, citing new developments and the need to interview key witnesses.

They suggest someone else may have orchestrated Shakur’s shooting, as reported by the New York Post.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the trial’s timing, which is currently set for March.

“This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined,” said attorney Carl Arnold, who is leading Davis’ defense.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them at a red light and opened fire.

Davis, a former gang leader accused of orchestrating Shakur’s 1996 killing near the Las Vegas Strip, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has been in jail since his September 2023 arrest.

Though long considered a suspect, he is the only person charged in the case.

His defense argues he should not have been prosecuted due to alleged immunity agreements with federal and local authorities in California.

Prosecutors argue that any immunity agreement for Davis was limited and claim to have strong evidence against him, including his own admissions.

In his memoir, Compton Street Legend, and past interviews, Davis acknowledged supplying the gun used in the drive-by shooting and being in the car when Shakur was killed.

Davis’ defense argues that his past statements about orchestrating Shakur’s killing were for entertainment and financial gain.

His attorneys also claim to have witness information suggesting Shakur was initially in stable condition after the shooting and died unexpectedly a week later.

They are consulting medical and forensic experts to explore alternative causes of death.