AUDIO LANDS IN SA COURT…Lungu family reports leaked audio to South African High Court

AUDIO LANDS IN SA COURT



…ECL family reports leaked audio to South African High Court





We have the audio of a senior minister in President Hakainde Hichilema’s government and one of his surrogates exposing the plan to bribe the judge handling the matter, says Makebi Zulu.





FORMER Zambia president Edgar Lungu’s family has instructed its lawyers to report today to the South African High Court in Pretoria the leaked audio discussing the repatriation of the late former head of state’s body.





The sensational audio, which has been widely shared and circulated on social media, reveals a long conversation between a Zambian minister and an opposition member of Parliament (MP) with very close ties with State House.



