EXPOSED: Audio Recording Exposes Top UPND Officials Raping Democracy, But Finding it Difficult to Arm-Twist ECZ Chief Executive Officer!

A leaked audio recording has exposed top Government officials, Joseph Akafumba and Levy Ngoma plotting to rape democracy by attempting to arm-twist the Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ- over the Democratic Party’s participation in the Kabwata by-election slated for early February, 2022.

In an audio recording exclusively leaked to KBN TV, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Joseph Akafumba and Presidential Aide for Politics, Levy Ngoma, could be heard discussing how they are finding it difficult to convince ECZ Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nshindano to agree with them in executing their plot against the Harry Kalaba –led Democratic Party.

Insiders within the United Party for National Development – UPND – Administration, who are not happy with how senior Government officials want to rape democracy by plotting to kill the voice of opposition political parties, have exposed a scheme exclusively to KBN TV.

In the course of their conversation, Levy Ngoma implicates President Hakahinde Hichilema and Vice President Mutale Nalumango whom he claimed had summoned him over the matter after the recently held swearing in ceremony and he needed to report back to them.

Earlier on Tuesday, KBN TV sources revealed that a Senior Aide to President Hakainde Hichilema was the main sponsor and architect of the Judith Kabemba and Justine Nkonge – led faction hired to destabilise the Harry Kalaba-led Democratic Party.

SOURCE: KBN TV