August 2026, Zambia’s Moment of Renewal- Makebi Zulu

By Makebi Zulu

August 2026, Zambia’s Moment of Renewal.



Zambia has been tested by broken promises, rising prices, and leaders who spoke of new dawns but delivered longer nights. Yet, in the dust of disappointment, a fire still burns the fire of a people who know they can rise again.





Across the world, comebacks define democracy. In Malawi, the dismissed rose and reclaimed their voice. In the Netherlands, truth and conviction revived the opposition. And here in Zambia, the people are ready for their own comeback.





Life has become unbearable. Mealie meal now costs over K300, fuel has doubled, power cuts are back, and inflation erodes every kwacha. Youths roam the streets without work while officials brag about progress only they can see. Over 65% of Zambians live in poverty. The patience of the people is wearing thin.





Zambia, once a beacon of democracy, has become a testing ground for foreign control. The IMF deal brought austerity, not relief. China and the West pull us in opposite directions while ordinary citizens pay the price. We cannot eat geopolitics we need jobs, dignity, and direction.





Yes, mistakes were made. There were times when power blinded and cadres overstepped. But we have learned, reformed, and refocused. As President Edgar Chagwa Lungu said: “We have made mistakes… and for that we apologize.” That is leadership humility and accountability.





This comeback is renewal, a declaration that Zambia belongs to Zambians again.



✅ Economic Freedom: Restore affordability, rebuild production, and protect the kwacha.

✅ Jobs for Youth: Skills, industries, credit, not slogans.

✅ Justice for All: End selective prosecution and political intimidation.

✅ National Unity: No tribal politics, no regional favoritism.

✅ Power to the People: Real decentralization and accountability.





When Zambians stand up in 2026, the world will see a nation that refused to die.





Next year; Zambia will not need new excuses. It will need courage. It will not need sympathy. It will need unity. The comeback will be here bold, spiritual, unstoppable.





Let’s all go out and Register to vote, for that is our surest weapon next year.