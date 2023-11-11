Australian singer, Johnny Ruffo confirmed dead

Australian television personality and singer Johnny Ruffo has passed away at the age of 35, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Ruffo initially gained fame on the reality show X Factor Australia before venturing into acting on the popular soap Home and Away.

In 2017, after receiving his cancer diagnosis, he actively contributed to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer in Australia.

On Friday, he peacefully departed, surrounded by his loved ones, as conveyed in a statement posted on his Instagram page by his family.

“He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could,” it read.

“Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.”

The statement noted his unwavering determination and valiant fight against the disease, describing him as a beautiful soul with so much potential yet to be realized.

He will be remembered as a talented, charming, and occasionally mischievous individual.

Numerous well-wishers, including former X Factor host and Spice Girl Mel B, extended their condolences to his family. Dannii Minogue, in an Instagram post, reminisced about Johnny’s charismatic personality and his contributions as a singer and dancer.

Johnny Ruffo, originally from Perth, Western Australia, had previously worked as a concreter before achieving his breakthrough on the third season of X Factor in 2011. Subsequently, he released multiple singles, triumphed in a season of Dancing with the Stars, and portrayed the character Chris Harrington on Home and Away for three years.

After receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2017, Ruffo put his career on hold. He briefly entered remission after two years of treatment, but unfortunately, his cancer recurred in 2020.

In a 2022 interview, he candidly revealed that his prognosis had become terminal, stating his goal was to help as many people as possible.

“Looking up my diagnosis and my tumour and… the average life expectancy was three years. For me its now been five years, so I’m already winning,” he told Channel 10.”At some point it is going to get me… My goal now is to try and help as many people as I can.”

Johnny Ruffo is survived by his partner, Tahnee Sims.