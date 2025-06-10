Australian TV reporter shot by LA Police with rubber bullets while covering the protests in L.A.

Australian TV reporter Lauren Tomasi who happens to be a U.S. correspondent for Nine News suffered rubber bullet shots in the recent LA riots.

The reporter was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer while covering protests against immigration raids in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident, captured live on camera, occurred near the Metropolitan Detention Centre during clashes between protesters and authorities.

Agencies included in the riot are the LAPD and National Guard troops deployed by President Donald Trump.

Tomasi was reporting on the escalating situation, noting the LAPD’s use of rubber bullets and horseback patrols, when an officer appeared to aim and fire at her, leaving her with a bruise but no serious injuries.

She continued reporting, stating, “I’m good,” despite the pain. Nine News condemned the incident.

The new agency emphasized the dangers journalists face, while Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade called for journalist safety.

Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to seek an explanation from U.S. authorities.