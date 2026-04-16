Australia’s Self-Inflicted Fuel Crisis Explodes Into Disaster



Australia once ran eight oil refineries and produced most of its own fuel. Years of green policies, high costs, and weak leadership shut down six of them. Now the country clings to just two aging plants that supply only about 20 percent of its needs.





One of those last refineries caught fire overnight in Geelong. Equipment failure sparked explosions and a massive blaze at Viva Energy’s facility, which delivers half of Victoria’s fuel and 10 percent nationwide. Thick smoke and flames lit up the sky as crews fought the fire for hours.





The timing could not be worse. Australia already suffers diesel and gasoline shortages. The nation imports roughly 80 to 90 percent of its refined fuel, mostly from Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia. Those Asian refiners face their own crunch because Middle East crude flows have tightened amid regional conflicts and threats to the Strait of Hormuz.





Low domestic stockpiles leave drivers, farmers, and truckers exposed. Fuel stations have already run dry in parts of the country.

This fire will tighten supply even further, likely driving prices higher and risking broader disruptions to transport and the economy.



Decades of chasing net-zero dreams while neglecting energy security have left Australia dangerously dependent on foreign refiners and unstable regions.

When reality hits, wishful policies offer no protection. Time to drill, refine, and secure supply at home before the lights go out for good.