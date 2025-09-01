Authorities Crack Down On Fake Medical Degrees Flooding Zimbabwe’s Health Sector

Authorities are cracking down on criminal networks that are aggressively selling fake medical degree degrees to unqualified individuals. An investigation has uncovered a thriving black market for fake degrees and diplomas, allowing impostors to masquerade as doctors and nurses within the nation’s healthcare system.

The price for a new, fraudulent identity in the medical profession is shockingly low. For a mere US$200, one can purchase a nursing diploma. A full medical degree, complete with forged transcripts, official-looking seals, and deceptive QR codes, is available for around US$500, a fraction of the cost of genuine university tuition.

Fake Medical Degrees Flood Zimbabwe’s Health Sector

The clientele for these forgery syndicates is varied, encompassing everything from medical professionals seeking illicit promotions to complete fraudsters with no training whatsoever. The documents are reportedly printed in bulk on sophisticated security paper, using templates easily sourced online, making detection increasingly difficult for employers.

The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) has acknowledged the severe challenge, confirming that several individuals have already faced legal consequences. In a written statement, the Council revealed,

“A total of seven individuals were flagged for using fake practising certificates from 2024 to date.”

Over the past five years, numerous cases have resulted in certificate revocations and criminal prosecutions.

The Council is fighting back with technology. “We are enhancing digital infrastructure to prevent the forgery of Nursing Certificates,” they stated, confirming the introduction of new security measures, including holograms, QR codes, and digital verification systems, to ensure the authenticity of official documents.

Impostors In The Hospital Ward

Recent court cases highlight the alarming ease with which these impostors can infiltrate the system. In a notorious Bulawayo case, a man known as Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone successfully posed as ‘Dr Prosper Mpofu’ for nearly two years, treating patients and prescribing medication at two major central hospitals before finally being exposed and jailed for fraud.

Vigilance is now paramount. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare has become a key line of defence, with its security teams apprehending 33 fake doctors and tutors in 2023 alone. A further 11 were arrested in the first four months of this year. One individual was caught only when seasoned staff noticed he was holding an X-ray plate upside down.