Autopsy reveals telling new details into death of streamer who died following ‘ten days and nights of torture’

An autopsy has shed new light on the death of streamer Raphaël Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, after he died 10 days into a 12 day live stream.

The 46-year-old had built up a significant following on the streaming platform Kick, and it had been alleged that the man went through ‘extreme’ violence on so-called ‘humiliation streams’.

In previous streams, he was allegedly slapped, spat at, had things thrown at him and was grabbed by the throat, and it was claimed in his native France that he had died after ‘ten days of torture, sleep deprivation and ingestion of toxic products’.

The streamer was found dead in a house in Contes, a village north of Nice, on Monday (18 August), with claims that he had died in his sleep while on a live stream.

Now the prosecutor’s office in Nice has said that an autopsy into the streamer’s cause of death indicated it ‘was not traumatic in origin and was not linked to the intervention of a third party’.

According to Le Parisien, prosecutors added that Jean Pormanove had previously suffered from cardiac issues and was being treated for his thyroid gland at the time he died.

“The probable causes of death appear to be medical and/or toxicological,” prosecutors said of the information the autopsy had provided to their investigation.

They explained that doctors conducting the autopsy found a few bruises and healed lesions on his body, but not traumatic injuries.

Speaking out on the matter, the family of Raphaël Graven said that what he went through in the time leading up to his death was ‘unacceptable’.

His mum told RTL her son had ‘a big heart’ and had managed to gain a second family from living in Nice, while his sister said she was ‘very, very proud of what my brother became’ but described his death as ‘intolerable’.

The investigation into the streamer’s death has interviewed a number of people who were present when he died, with officers also taking streaming equipment as evidence.

The BBC reports that another investigation is ongoing into an alleged ‘deliberate violent act’ against ‘vulnerable people’ which was turned into content that ended up being posted online.

That investigation started in December 2024 and among the evidence is online footage which Graven appeared in.

A spokesperson for Kick previously said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove. We are urgently reviewing the circumstances and collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

“Kick’s community guidelines are designed to protect creators, and we are committed to enforcing them across our platform.”