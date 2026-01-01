Award winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denounces summoning of Archbishop Banda





He writes:



The Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia has summoned Archbishop Alick Banda of the Archdiocese of Lusaka to appear before its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit.





The letter, dated 31 December 2025 and issued by the Republic of Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission, instructs Alick Banda to report to DEC offices in Lusaka on 5 January 2026 at 10:00 hours.





The summons is issued under Section 26(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 and is signed by the Head of the AMLIU on behalf of the Director General.





The Catholic Church in Zambia has historically been a powerful moral and political voice, often speaking critically about governance, corruption, and economic hardship. Archbishop Banda himself has been an outspoken cleric on national issues, which makes the summons particularly sensitive in a country where church and state relations carry significant political weight.





At this stage, the notice is a requirement to appear for questioning and does not amount to a charge or a finding of guilt.





However, its issuance signals that investigators believe there are matters requiring formal explanation under Zambia’s anti-money laundering framework.





The situation is likely to attract close public attention, given the Church’s influence and the broader climate of enforcement actions under the current anti-corruption drive.