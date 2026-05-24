Axios just revealed the detailed terms of the Iran deal Trump is close to signing, possibly as soon as today…

Key details:

-A 60-day ceasefire extension, renewable by mutual consent

-The Strait of Hormuz reopens with no tolls, and Iran clears the mines it deployed

-In exchange, the U.S. lifts its blockade and issues sanctions waivers letting Iran sell oil freely

-Trump’s principle: “relief for performance.” Frozen Iranian funds stay frozen until a final nuclear deal is verifiably implemented

-Iran commits in the MOU to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate suspending enrichment and removing its uranium stockpile

-Iran reportedly gave verbal commitments through mediators on how far it will go

-U.S. forces stay in the region for the full 60 days, withdrawing only if a final deal is reached

-The MOU explicitly ends the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon

-Arab and Muslim leaders including the UAE’s MBZ, Saudi, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan all backed the deal on a Saturday call

The most revealing detail: Netanyahu raised concerns about the Lebanon ceasefire on a Saturday call with Trump and was overridden.

The U.S. official’s quote says everything.

“Bibi has his domestic considerations, but Trump has the interests of the U.S. and the global economy to think about.”

Ht Mario N