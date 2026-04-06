US Delivers Hammer Blow to Iran’s Chiefs: B-2 Bombers Smash Underground IRGC HQ Near Tehran





Fox News has the exclusive: While American forces were executing a daring rescue of a downed airman, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper ordered a precision strike on a hardened Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters buried underground near Tehran.





B-2 Spirit stealth bombers delivered the punch using Massive Ordnance Penetrators—the same devastating bunker-busters that shredded Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during last year’s Operation Midnight Hammer. High-level U.S. sources confirmed the details to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.





This wasn’t random. It was cold, calculated, and coordinated. The IRGC, Iran’s elite terror network and regime enforcers, just took a direct hit to its command nerve center. No more safe caves for plotting attacks on America, Israel, or our allies.





Admiral Cooper’s leadership is sending a crystal-clear message: The United States will hunt down threats wherever they hide, even as we bring our own people home safely. Precision, power, and resolve—exactly what strong American deterrence looks like.





Iran’s mullahs and their guard dogs are learning the hard way: You attack or threaten us, and the B-2s will answer. This strike keeps the pressure on, degrades their ability to wage war, and protects U.S. interests in a volatile region.





America First means staying strong so we don’t have to fight forever. Well done, CENTCOM. Keep swinging the hammer.