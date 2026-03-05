B-2 Stealth Bombers Headed to British Bases for Precision Strikes on Iran



The Telegraph reports that America’s formidable B-2 Spirit stealth bombers are expected to arrive at UK-controlled bases “in a matter of days” to bolster ongoing military operations against Iran’s regime.





Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire are preparing to host these $2 billion invisible warplanes, which excel at penetrating defended airspace to deliver devastating bunker-busters on hardened underground targets.





This move follows recent U.S. B-2 strikes that crippled key Iranian ballistic missile facilities and comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer granted permission for American use of British bases—despite initial hesitation and reported Cabinet pushback.





With Iran’s missile stockpiles reportedly dwindling and its defenses exposed, the deployment signals Washington’s determination to neutralize threats from Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs decisively.





Strong alliances and superior technology continue to deter aggression and protect American interests in a volatile region.