B FLOW AND FRIENDS TALKING TO THEMSELVES NOT ME – YO MAPS



Popular Zambian artist Yo Maps has rubbished claims by the Zambia Association of Musicians that it talked to him over his controversial music video, stating that it is all a big lie.





The singer, whose real name is Elton Mulenga, said assertions by B Flow suggesting that the association had reached out to him are misleading.





The dispute follows criticism of Yo Maps’ latest video, which the association flagged as inappropriate within Zambian cultural norms, particularly due to a scene showing two Zambian women kissing.





Yo Maps has also vowed that he will neither edit nor remove the video. He has advised those who wish to engage him on any matter to use respectful channels only.





Meanwhile, his co-manager, Kidist Kifle, has challenged the Zambian association of Musicians to focus on more meaningful initiatives other than just showing up at airports and playing soccer on weekends.