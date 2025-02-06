BA PRAISE SINGERS .WHAT SHOULD WE CALL YOUR ZESCO AND MINISTER OF ENERGY??- Hon. BINWELL MPUNDU



Should we call them fraudsters,or thieves or Basakala Nyongo nagu nakabolala or ba Pompwe munshibila nsala or ba Lazo nangu ba Con men????





They came to us on their own and informed us they were increasing electricity tarrifs so that they can raise money to import power so that they increase power supply from 3 hours to 7 hours starting November 2024. When we started paying this imcreased tariffs ,they even took away the three hours,we started going for days without power.





They even told us that the increased tariffs were for a specific period.

Today they have come back to tell us that they will continue stealing more money from us for more months and instead they will now start giving us 4 hours of power…..WHAT SHOULD WE CALL SUCH A PEOPLE WHO DO NOT EVEN HAVE SOCIAL SHAME..



See how crooked these chaps are ,the water levels have increased and it is not rocket science to see that they will start producing more power that will enable them give us the same 4 hours they are now promising but they now come to us that we pay more so that they can give us 4 hours.



Meanwhile they are busy selling power to our neighbours as reveled when the Namibian officials came to thank the Vice president for the power.

Honestly what sort of leaders are these





Meanwhile they are even sending $82 million to China by mistake 🤣🤣🤣..ok we are a very special people in Zambia to be allowing such nonsense honestly…



It’s only in Zambia where we can have incompetent people leading us and we are even saying they should stay till 2090.

It only in Zambia where a company can be allowed to be stealing from poor people and the people will be ok with it.

It’s only in Zambia where leaders will lie and defraud the citizens and even praise themselves as being the best compared to all the governments before them.





THIS TIME YOU WILL NOT GET AWAY WITH THIS.. I WILL BE SUING THE MINISTER OF ENERGY AND ZESCO MANAGEMENT FOR THIS CRIMINALITY.

NAMUTUDELELA SANA YOU THING WE ARE ALL FOOLS…