BA UPND RISKS LOSING THE LITTLE VALUES THEY HAVE- A CRY OF A FEW NORMALS- Proverbs Sawelo

BA UPND RISKS LOSING THE LITTLE VALUES THEY HAVE- A CRY OF A FEW NORMALS

Misconduct in Parliament through the Speaker is detrimental to the ruling party for numerous reasons, undermining democratic principles, eroding public trust, damaging international reputation, hindering legislative effectiveness, and weakening party cohesion.

Firstly, such behaviour directly undermines the democratic principles that Parliament is meant to uphold. The Speaker of the Parliament is intended to be a neutral arbiter, ensuring that all parliamentary proceedings are conducted fairly and impartially. When the ruling party sponsors misconduct through the Speaker, it compromises this neutrality, leading to biased decisions that favor the ruling party at the expense of fair democratic processes. This can include actions such as suppressing opposition voices, manipulating legislative agendas, or ignoring parliamentary rules and procedures. When democracy is compromised in this manner, it sets a dangerous precedent that can weaken the foundations of the entire political system.

Secondly, this sponsorship of misconduct severely erodes public trust in the political system. Voters expect their elected representatives and parliamentary officials to act with integrity and fairness. When the ruling party manipulates parliamentary proceedings through the Speaker, it sends a clear message that the party is willing to undermine democratic norms for its own gain. This can lead to widespread cynicism and disillusionment among the electorate, reducing voter turnout and engagement in the political process. Over time, this erosion of trust can lead to a weakened mandate for the ruling party and an increased likelihood of political instability.

Furthermore, such actions can significantly damage the international reputation of the country. Democracies around the world are held to high standards of transparency, accountability, and fairness. When a ruling party engages in misconduct through the Speaker, it risks international condemnation and the loss of credibility on the global stage. This can have tangible consequences, such as reduced foreign investment, strained diplomatic relations, and exclusion from international organizations and forums. The negative impact on the country’s international standing can also translate into economic costs and reduced influence in global affairs.

In addition, the effectiveness of the legislative process is hindered when the ruling party sponsors misconduct in Parliament. Parliamentary procedures and rules are designed to ensure thorough debate, scrutiny of legislation, and the representation of diverse viewpoints. When these processes are manipulated or bypassed, the quality of legislation suffers. Laws passed without proper debate and scrutiny are more likely to be flawed, poorly implemented, and subject to legal challenges. This can lead to policy failures and governance issues that ultimately harm the country and its citizens.

Moreover, the internal cohesion of the ruling party can be weakened by such actions. While manipulating parliamentary procedures may provide short-term gains, it can create long-term divisions within the party. Members who value democratic principles and fair play may become disillusioned with the party’s leadership, leading to internal conflicts and splits. This can reduce the effectiveness of the party in governing and campaigning, as well as making it more vulnerable to challenges from opposition parties and factions within its own ranks.

Lastly, the sponsorship of misconduct in Parliament undermines the principle of accountability. When the Speaker acts at the behest of the ruling party to obstruct justice, avoid scrutiny, or protect party interests, it prevents the necessary checks and balances that are crucial for good governance. Accountability mechanisms, such as parliamentary inquiries, debates, and votes of confidence, are essential for holding the government to account and ensuring that it acts in the public interest. When these mechanisms are compromised, it leads to unchecked executive power and the potential for abuse and corruption.

In conclusion, sponsoring misconduct in Parliament through the Speaker is profoundly detrimental to the ruling party. It undermines democratic principles, erodes public trust, damages international reputation, hinders legislative effectiveness, weakens party cohesion, and compromises accountability. In the long run, these negative impacts far outweigh any short-term gains, making it imperative for ruling parties to uphold the integrity of parliamentary processes and respect the principles of democracy.

Mr Proverbs Sawelo

Human rights activists and Democrats