“IS THIS THE ZAMBIA YOU WANT?” OUTGOING US AMBASSADOR GONZALES BLASTS CORRUPTION, TERM LIMIT FEARS, AND RULE OF LAW FAILURES





Outgoing United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, has delivered one of the strongest public rebukes yet of Zambia’s governance trajectory, accusing authorities of selective justice, constitutional manipulation, and failing to prosecute corruption despite international concern.





In a sharply worded farewell reflection that is already sending shockwaves through political and diplomatic circles, Gonzales warned that Zambia risks losing investor confidence and undermining democratic gains if leaders continue applying the law selectively.





“When only opponents are arrested, but not those in office engaged in the very same practices, the hollow rhetoric of ‘rule of law’ only further keeps investors away,” Gonzales said.





He warned that such conduct discourages investment, suppresses economic growth, destroys job creation opportunities, and weakens government capacity to fund public services.





The ambassador then turned directly to ordinary citizens in an unusually emotional and confrontational appeal.



“So, as I prepare to leave this country that I love, I ask those of you whose country it is: Is this the Zambia you want? Are you on course to achieve it? If not, what action will you take to contribute to making that become a reality?” he asked.





TERM LIMIT WARNING



In perhaps the most politically explosive part of his remarks, Gonzales openly raised concerns about possible attempts to manipulate presidential term limits through constitutional amendments.





The outgoing envoy criticized Parliament for allegedly disregarding a ruling by the Constitutional Court concerning the procedure used to pass a constitutional amendment.





“When Parliament ignores the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the process used to ram through a constitutional amendment was itself unconstitutional, investors rightly ask: ‘If they can do that to the Constitution