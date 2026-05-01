Willa Joseph Mudolo fired for blasting Miles Sampa for featuring  Dr Chitalu Chilufya as presidential candidate under PF





By Staff Reporter



Patriotic Front (PF) president Miles Sampa has dismissed William Mundolo from the PF faction for saying Chitalu Chilufya is not a PF President.





Mundolo had argued that Dr. Chilufya is not PF president because he participated in a no name convention , which allegedly elected Makebi Zulu.





However, Sampa responded by stating that Chilufya is not the only one who took part in that convention, pointing out that Mundolo himself also participated.





Hon Chitalu Chilufya is among the 23 presidential candidate that have paid k100 000 nominations fee to ECZ. He plans to stand on the Miles Sampa led PF faction.



CURRENT ZAMBIA





30th April, 2026.



Mr Willah Mudolo

Johannesburg

South Africa



RE: REMOVAL AS MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE (MCC)



I make reference to above captions and the telephone conversation we had last night on your verbal and written statement attacking our Presidential candidate Dr Chitalu Chilufya that he is not longer a PF member because he participated in the No Name convention and yet your name was also on the ballot paper as a candidate of that gathering.





Consequently an agent meeting of the Central Committee was called virtually early this morning and which I chaired. I now write to formally notify you that a resolution was passed to remove you from the the central committee of the PF with immediate effect





Take this letter as the party’s official notification to you that you are no longer a member of central committee (MCC) with immediate effect.





All PF structures, all members of the party and the general public are advised accordingly.





May I caution you Mr Mudolo, that if you continue to act in a manner that brings the name of the party into public disrepute, we shall have no choice but to expel you from the party.



Yours Sincerely,



Charity Katongo Banda

Acting PF National Chairperson