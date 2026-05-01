What would I do with Edgar Lungu’s body parts?- President Hakainde Hichilema

Nobody wants anyone’s body parts – Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says that no one has any interest in human body parts of his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

President Hichilema said it was unfortunate that in a Christian nation like Zambia, some people were still bringing up witchcraft allegations in public debate instead of focusing on issues that require attention.

Speaking during a Special Radio Interview on Radio Icengelo on the Copperbelt this morning, President Hichilema said the country should not be derailed by unfounded claims.

“We are a Christian nation, how come in a Christian nation we are talking witchcraft. No HH wants to get the body parts, what will I do with the body parts of anybody?” President Hichilema questioned.

The President said it was unfortunate that some opposition figures had been circulating insinuations suggesting he is linked to witchcraft and ritual claims involving the remains of former president Edgar Lungu, describing the allegations as false and dangerous.

The Head of State, however, said the postmortem process was a normal legal and medical procedure especially where there are allegations that require clarification on cause of death.

The President explained that even during his most difficult political experiences, including moments when he faced persecution and threats to his life, he never resorted to witch doctors or any form of witchcraft.

“If I believed in witchcraft myself, when I was being prosecuted, when I was almost killed here in Kitwe, I would have hired ng’angas. I have a bit of money. I never went to witch doctors myself,” he said.

“In our family, you will never see a witch doctor. I’m glad my wife never believes in that.”

He said Zambia must respect established precedent, noting that former Heads of State have traditionally been buried at Embassy Park.

The President further urged citizens to avoid insults and speculation, saying national debates must be handled with maturity and respect.

“Can we stop insulting each other and direct our attention to things that require attention,” he said.

By George Musonda

Kalemba April 30, 2026