BA UPND THIS IS NOT POLITICS ,THIS IS NOW EVIL- Hon Binwell Mpundu

Hon Binwell Mpundu writes..

BA UPND THIS IS NOT POLITICS ,THIS IS NOW EVIL.

If indeed it is the law we on the opposition are breaking continue sending us to Jail.I just want to appeal to your concious over these crimes namely tribalism, hate speech, seditious practices and proceeds of crime.

Is it only tribal remarks if made by us on the opposition?

Consider the remarks of Hon Siakalima who alleged that the people of Luapula suffers from mental poverty is that not a tribal remark?why is he still free.

Compare this with the remarks of Hon Munir who suggested that the people of Lumezi are more intelligent than the people of bungwe and munir is appearing before the courts of laws .IS THIS REALLY ABOUT THE LAW OR IT IS SOMETHING ELSE.

Is it only hate speech when one person from the opposition insults? what about the young people of UPND who insulted president Lungu threatening to circumcise him that is not hate speech?

What about the UPND who called the bishop of Lusaka Lucifer,is that not hate speech.I ASK AGAIN ,IS IT THE LAW OR IT IS SOMETHING ELSE.

Is it only defamation when issued by us from the opposition,what about all the defamatory statements that are published on Koswe and watchdog is that not defamatory .What about Larry mweetwa who defamed me by editing a video to pit me against the people of northwestern is that not defamation?? SO I ASK AGAIN IS IT THE LAW WE ARE DEALING WITH OR IT IS SOMETHING ELSE?

Is it only seditious practices when uttered by us from the opposition what about all the sensetional statements that have been made by upnd especially when you were in opposition are you more human than us on the opposition.

How many of you ba UPND have properties that if you were treated the way u are teeating others would not have gone to jail but when did anyone come to antagonize you on the basis of mere suspicions of proceeds of crime let alone send you to prison over mere suspicions.

I want to repeat that if it is the law we are breaking please send us all to Jail and congratulations for the record u have set so far.We should not forget the seed we are planting.We should not forget that you have children who will have to fit into society and will have to mix with our children and imagine the pain they will bear to explain the atrocities their parents committed against their friend’s parents and remember that by then we may all not be there to correct things.

We have done politics for many years in Zambia ,this is not politics ,We have had the fredoms to speak even you ba UPND have enjoyed the same freedoms before ,the very freedoms you have taken away from us that whatever we say will either amount to tribalism,hate speech or seditious practices.You will one day need the same freedoms you are taking away from us and Karma will remind you of what you doing today.

Politics cannot be this evil, politics cannot cause so much pain politics cannot bring so much divisions and tensions .Thsi is not politics you are playing,this is evil guys and you need to revisit your approach.

The people you sending to Jail have families,they have children, spouces and relatives, the people who are running away from a justice system that is openly seen as being weaponised againts us on the opposition have families they need to take care of but you are destroying their lives just like that in the name of politics.

You claim you were treated badly,how many of you were jailed for such petty cases as the ones you are jailing us for .THINK ABOUT THIS