Bailiffs pounce on Bowman Lusambo for failing to pay for suits he got on credit!

BAILIFFS POUNCE ON BOWMAN LUSAMBO FOR FAILING TO PAY FOR HIS SLIM FIT SUITS.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has been pounced by the Bailiffs for failing to pay for his borrowed slim fit suits he used to get from a Lusaka boutique.

Last month, IK Enterprise took the former Lusaka Minister to court for failure to pay K37,000 over his suits he used to borrow.

According to Ingrid Klovos a manager at IK Enterprise stated that the company did not understand why the former Lusaka Province minister neglected to pay for the suits he borrowed when he has been looking all elegant and swanky while changing from suit to suit.

Ingrid Klovos a manager at IK Enterprise boutique which is situated in Lusaka’s Northmead area sued Lusambo before the Lusaka Magistrates’Court demanding K37,000 for non payment of 20 men’s suits.

In her statement of claim Kolovos said that in 2019 Lusambo requested to be supplied with 20 men’s suits valued at K3,850 each.

She said it was agreed that Lusambo would be given slim fit suits on credit and he was given time to pay in installments.

“I supplied Lusambo with the said suits and the defendant paid 20,000 in August and another was paid around April 2020 leaving a total balance of ZMW 37,000,” Kolovos said.

But the bailiffs have now pounced on Lusambo who has not settled the balance of his borrowed suits.