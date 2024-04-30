BALLOT PAPERS DELIVERED TO THE EIGHT DISTRICTS FOR THE UPCOMING WARD LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY-ELECTIONS

Ballot papers have been successfully distributed and verified in the following wards ahead of the upcoming local government by-elections:

• Luangwa Ward of Chama Town Council.

• Munwa Ward of Chienge District Town Council.

• Kaunga Ward of Luangwa Town Council.

• Kaela Ward of Lupososhi Town Council.

• Chikenge Ward of Kabompo Town Council.

• Malala Ward of Chikankata Town Council.

• Ward of Gwembe Town Council.

• Ndanda Ward of Limulunga Town Council.

The delivery and verification process was observed by various stakeholders, including representatives from participating political parties, the Zambia Police, and the Media witnessed the delivery and verification of ballot papers in respective wards.

The polls in all eight wards are scheduled to be conducted on the 2nd of May, 2024. The Commission encourages all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.