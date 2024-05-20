RTSA HIKES FEES FOR ALL ITS SERVICES BY OVER 25% EFFECTIVE MIDNIGHT

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:-

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PUBLIC NOTICE

REVISED ROAD USER FEES

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) wishes to inform members of the general public that user fees have been revised effective Monday 20th May, 2024.

This is as prescribed in the Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2024.

Below are the revised fees:

SCHEDULE

(Regulation 2)

PRESCRIBED FEES AS PER STATUTORY INSTRUMENT NO.25 of 2024

SN ITEM FEE UNITS OLD FEE VALUE (KWACHA) NEW FEE VALUE (KWACHA)

0.3 0.4

1 DRIVING INSTRUCTORS AND SCHOOLS

(a) Instructor Licence 540.00 162 216

(b) Driving School Licence 1,320.00 396 528

(c) Test of competence for Instructor’s Licence 440.00 132 176

(d) Variation of Licence 440.00 132 176

2 TEST CERTIFICATES

(a) Duplicate Test Certificate 200.00 60 80

(b) Examination of Motor Vehicle 211.00 64 85

(c ) Examination of Trailer 211.00 64 85

( d) Re-Examination of Motor Vehicle 211.00 64 85

(e ) Re-examination of Trailer 211.00 64 85

(f ) Appeal to the Director 233.33 70 94

3 CERTIFICATE OF FITNESS

(a) Examination of Motor Vehicle 183.33 55 74

(b) Examination of Trailer 183.33 55 74

(c) Re-examination of Motor Vehicle 183.33 55 74

(d) Re-examination of Trailer 183.33 55 74

(e) Duplicate of any document prescribed in Regulations 100.00 30 40

(f) Appeals to the Director 290.00 87 116

4 ISSUANCE OF DRIVING LICENCE

(a) Photograph for Driving Licence 150.00 45 60

(b) Provisional Driving Licence 240.00 72 96

(c) Duplicate Provisional Driving Licence 240.00 72 96

(d) Driving Licence Card 480.00 144 192

(e) Duplicate Driving Licence 480.00 144 192

(f) Renewal of Driving Licence 410.00 123 164

(g) Renewal of expired Driving Licence 286.00 86 115

(h) Extension of Driving Licence by Endorsement 400.00 120 160

(i) Driving Test 290.00 87 116

(j) Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Licence (original) and Endorsement 733.00 217 294

(k) Renewal of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Licence 410.00 123 164

(l) Change of name 238.00 72 96

(m) Release of information 477.00 144 191

(n) Appeal to the Director 290.00 87 116

( o) Appeal to the Tribunal 360.00 108 144

5 INTERNATIONAL DRIVING PERMITS AND DRIVING TEST

(a) International Driving Permit 270.00 81 108

(b) Driving Test 530.00 159 212

6 PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES(PSV) LICENCING AND USE

(a) Application for Road Service Licence (Short term and Long term) 264.00 80 106

(b) Road Service Licence (Short Term and Long Term) 576.00 173 231

(c) Variation of the terms and conditions of a Road Service Licence(Short Term and Long Term) 576.00 173 231

(d) Vehicle authorised in a Road Service Licence (Short Term and Long Term) 264.00 80 106

(e ) Duplicate Road Service Licence (Short Term and Long Term) 576.00 173 231

(f) Identity Certificate and Endorsement of Identity Certificate 616.00 185 247

(g) Duplicate Identity Certificate 616.00 185 247

(h) Cross Border Permit 3,177.00 954 1,271

(i) Duplicate Cross Border Permit 3,177.00 954 1,271

(j) Appeals to Tribunal 2,200.00 660 880

8 REGISTRATION AND LICENCING OF MOTOR VEHICLES

1 For Vehicles other than Motor Vehicles or Trailers

(a) Transfer of Motor Vehicle Licence 100.00 30 40

(b) Duplicate Motor Vehicle Licence 100.00 30 40

2 For Motor Vehicles and Trailers

(a) Registration Book 793.33 238 318

(b) Duplicate Registration Book 793.33 238 318

(c) Temporary Registration Cards 476.67 143 191

(d) Registration Change of ownership 793.33 238 318

(e) Appeal to Director 286.67 86 115

(f) New Vehicle Registration Mark 1,293.33 388 518

(g) Personalised Registration Mark (minimum 2) 30,553.33 9,166 12,222

(h) Examination of Motor Vehicles 173.33 52 70

(i) Examination of Trailer 173.33 52 70

(j) Re-examination of Motor Vehicle 173.33 52 70

(k) Re-examination of Trailer 173.33 52 70

(l) Assignment of Preferred Registration Mark 7,150.00 2,145 2,860

(m) Re-Registration of Motor Vehicle with a current Zambian Registration Mark 3,575.00 1,073 1,430

(n) Change in Registration particulars (for each change) 216.67 65 87

(o) Release of information prescribed in these Regulations 143.00 43 58

MOTOR VEHICLE LICENCING – ROAD TAX REVISED FEE CHART @ per Statutory Instrument No. 25 of 2024

Category of Vehicle Fee Units One Quarter Two Quarters Three Quarters Full Year

ROUNDED-OFF

1 Motor vehicles owned by Government 0 Nil Nil Nil Nil

2 For every hand-cart per wheel 12.1 2 3 4 5

3 For every motor-cycle 183.7 19 37 56 74

4 For every motor vehicle if the Manufacturers permitted gross weight: – – –

(a) Does not exceed 800 kg 1100 110 220 330 440

(b) Exceeds 800 kg but does not exceed 1,000 kg 1283.37 129 257 386 514

(c) Exceeds 1,000 kg but does not exceed 1,200 kg 1466.63 147 294 441 587

(d) Exceeds 1,200 kg but does not exceed 1,400 kg 1650 165 330 495 660

(e) Exceeds 1,400 kg but does not exceed 1,600 kg 1833.37 184 367 551 734

(f) Exceeds 1,600 kg but does not exceed 2000 kg 2016.63 202 404 606 807

(g) Exceeds 2,000 kg but does not exceed 4,000 kg 2292.63 230 459 689 918

(h) Exceeds 4,000 kg but does not exceed 6,000 kg 2566.63 257 514 771 1,027

(i) Exceeds 6,000 kg but does not exceed 9,000 kg 2933.37 294 587 881 1,174

(j) Exceeds 9,000 kg but does not exceed 12,000 kg 3300 330 660 990 1,320

(k) Exceeds 12,000 kg but does not exceed 15,000 kg 3666.63 367 734 1,101 1,467

(l) Exceeds 15,000 kg but does not exceed 17,000kg 4583.37 459 917 1,376 1,834

(m) Exceeds 17,000 kg but does not exceed 20,000 kg 5958.37 596 1,192 1,788 2,384

(n) Exceeds 20,000 kg 13750 1,375 2,750 4,125 5,500

5 For each motor dealers Licence 6111.6 612 1,223 1,834 2,445

6 Motor Dealer Tokens 916.3 92 184 276 367

7 For every farm vehicle Licence 611 62 123 184 245

8 For every vehicle tractor on a road otherwise than in accordance with a farm vehicle Licence 916.3 92 184 276 367

Kindly take this as official notification.

For any queries contact the RTSA on 0211228798 or Email askrtsa@rtsa.org.zm or visit Facebook/askrtsa.com or website: www.rtsa.org.zm

Authorised for display and publication by: 20th May, 2024

Ag. Head – Public Relations

For/ Director and Chief Executive Officer

Road Transport and Safety Agency

Dedan Kimathi Road

LUSAKA