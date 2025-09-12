Ballot Papers for Three Ward By-Elections in Northern Province Arrive



On Thursday, 10th September 2025, ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections in Mufili Ward (Lupososhi District), Chibulula Ward (Mpulungu District), and Chishi Ward (Nsama District) in Northern Province arrived in Lusaka aboard an Emirates flight at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.





The arrival was witnessed by representatives from participating political parties, namely; the New Congress Party (NCP) and the United Party for National Development (UPND), as well as the Zambia Police and ECZ staff.





Verification of the ballot papers with stakeholders is scheduled for Friday, 11th September 2025, at 10:00 hours, at the ECZ Head Office.

[ ECZ ]