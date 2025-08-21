20/8/25



BALLY FIXING IT DELIVERING ON HIS CAMPAIGN PROMISES:

KWENYU AFTER KWENYU AFTER KWENYU



————————————————



A good road network is vital in the transportation of people, goods and services.



Since ascending to the highest office in the land in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema has made good on his campaign promises especially on a good road network in the country.





More so, the singing of the contract for the long awaited Katunda- Lukulu- Watopa- Mumbezhi road is indeed a milestone as this is a road that has been used as a political dangling carrot by previous administrations during election campaigns to get votes, but unfortunately never attended to.





However, President Hichilema’s campaign promise to upgrade the said Katunda- Lukulu- Watopa- Mumbezhi road has come to pass and has been fulfilled with the signing of the contract for the road.





This has also exposed and shamed his critics whose only political song day in and day out is to mislead the nation that President Hichilema doesn’t fulfil his campaign promises, when in fact he fulfils his campaign promises.





Western Province which was for a long time neglected as it is a far flung rural province and not along the line of rail, is now getting a fair share of the national cake in terms of getting the roads worked on, particularly the Mongu – Lusaka road which was in deplorable state for many years yet this is an important economic road, but unfortunately never attended to by previous administrations, again it’s another campaign promise fulfilled by President Hichilema as the road is currently under construction from Tateyoyo to Katunda turn off.





Further, another major road earmarked for construction to commence in due course is the Kalabo – Sikongo – Angola road from Tapo to the Angolan border, which will also be an important economic road for both Zambia and Angola once constructed.





The people of Western Province are indeed solidly behind the leadership of President Hichilema as he has demonstrated political will to walk his talk by fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Western Province.





It’s for these reasons among many others including free education, increased CDF and infrastructure development that the people of Western Province say ” Hakainde Hichilema Habulezi Hapumi ” meaning when Hakainde Hichilema Promises He Delivers.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.