BALLY IS A HYPOCRITE, I AM READY TO BE ARRESTED FOR CALLING HIM A HYPOCRITE

……if the intention is to break Sean, I would say that baloba ilyauma – Given Lubinda

Lusaka…. Monday, September 5, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

If the intention is to break Sean, I would say that baloba ilyauma because Sean is not broken, he is in high spirit and he is looking forward to tomorrow, Hon Given Lubinda has said.

Leader of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of being a hypocrite.

Hon Lubinda also disclosed that Mr Tembo wants to be charged so that he vindicates himself.

He however advised the President to start being a preacher if he can’t handle the criticism that comes with being a politician.

“If the intention is to break Sean, I would say that baloba ilyauma because Sean is not broken, he is in high spirit and he is looking forward to tomorrow…. He needs to be charged. He wants to be charged because he wants to vindicate himself,” he said.

“All of us who have been in leadership know that they are bound to be criticized from time to time. We are bound to be rebuked from time to time. That is unfortunately the calling of a leader. And I have to say to President Hakainde and his handlers, if he can’t stand the heat, he must get out of the kitchen. If you can’t stand the pressure of being a leader, let him resign. Let him go and join people on the pulpit, because maybe those are the ones who are saved from criticism and from ridicule.”

The opposition leader said what happened to Sean Tembo is uncalled for.

“People will not always agree with us. And when people express views different from ours, we must not use the law or abuse the law to arrest them. What has happened to Sean is totally uncalled for,” he said.

“…..it is totally uncalled for and it totally shows that President Hakainde is a hypocrite and I am ready to be arrested for calling him a hypocrite. Because he says one thing in the morning and does another. He himself has said many many times that we are going to govern this country following the rule of law.”

Hon Lubinda reminded the President that he once said no one should be detained for more that 48 hours without being charged.

“He himself has said so many times, no one should be detained for more than 48 hours without being charged. Sean was picked up on Thursday, he could be charged on Friday. But they chose not to charge him. And I learnt today that the spokesperson for the police was saying they didn’t charge him because his lawyers were not available. His lawyers were here with him on Thursday,” he said.