BALLY IS LYING

…..Mourinho reacts to HH’s claim that he refused to append a signature for the purchase of Presidential vehicles costing US$1.3 million

Lusaka…. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

We are dealing with a President who is not being honest with Zambians, Antonio Mwanza has said following the remarks President Hakainde Hichilema said yesterday when he met Local Government Authorities.

The PF Media Director said to claim that the President Hichilema refused to append a signature to purchase new presidential vehicles which were costing US$1.3 million is a blue lie and it should be challenged.

He explained that the Head of State is not procurement officer and has nothing to do with the procurement of Presidential vehicles.

Mr Mwanza was speaking when he featured on CAMNET TV’s ‘Breakfast Show’ today.

“Let me begin with the President’s remarks yesterday. We are dealing with a President who seems to be having difficulties to be honest. I saw the President yesterday claiming that he refused to append a signature to buy luxury Presidential vehicles. I wish there were other palatable words that I should have used but unfortunately we are dealing with the President that is not being honest with the Zambian people,” he said.

“Yesterday he claimed that he refused to sign for the purchase of new Presidential vehicles. That is a lie. The President is not a procurement officer. The President doesn’t have anything to do with the procurement of Presidential vehicles.”

Mr Mwanza added that there are two institutions that deal with the purchase of Presidential vehicles and planes.

“The Presidency is an institution and anything to do with the transport of the Presidency is handled by two institutions of government. If it is issues to do with land transport, or air transport, it is handled by the special division. For air transport, it is handled by Zambia Air-force,” he said.

“These are the two institutions that do the purchase of motor vehicles, Presidential planes and they are the ones that handle the President’s movements.”