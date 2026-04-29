Bangladeshi Minister Dies of Malaria After Visit to Cameroon

The death of Mahbubur Rahman on April 17, 2025, continues to echo beyond diplomatic circles. The Bangladeshi Minister of Commerce died from cerebral malaria after an official trip to Yaoundé, where he attended an international conference in late March.

According to relatives, no preventive measures were recommended before his travel. This lack of precautions raises concerns, as paludisme remains widespread in Cameroun. The country records millions of cases each year, with severe forms particularly dangerous for visitors without prior immunity.

Cerebral malaria, in particular, progresses rapidly and can become fatal within days without timely treatment. In the minister’s case, symptoms appeared after his return, narrowing the window for effective medical intervention.

Beyond the human tragedy, this case is prompting several governments to reassess health protocols for official travel. Prevention is now emerging as a critical factor in the planning of international missions.