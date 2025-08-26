BANK OF ZAMBIA UNVEILS NEW SECURITY FEATURES TO PROTECT THE KWACHA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Bank of Zambia has unveiled a series of enhancements to the security features of the Zambian currency, responding to growing concerns over the vulnerability of existing banknotes to counterfeiting.





In a public notice issued, the central bank announced that the new banknotes will incorporate state-of-the-art innovations designed to strengthen the integrity of the Kwacha and restore public confidence in the national currency.





BOZ assistant director of communications, Besnat Mwanza, explained that the upgraded notes feature refreshed designs embedded with advanced security elements aimed at deterring counterfeiters that have increasingly adopted sophisticated techniques.





She emphasized that the move was both timely and necessary to stay ahead of emerging threats to the financial system.





To support public awareness, the bank has launched a mobile application called Zambian Banknotes, which provides users with detailed information on how to identify the new security features. The app is part of a broader effort to empower citizens to verify the authenticity of their currency and reduce the circulation of fake notes.





Ms. Mwanza urged the public to remain vigilant by routinely checking for security markers on their banknotes and to ignore misinformation that could erode trust in the Kwacha.





She reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of currency security and protecting the integrity of Zambia’s financial

system.

