Bannon predicts Musk will help Democrats ‘steal the ’28 election’

Donald Trump’s longtime far-right ally Steve Bannon torched Elon Musk on Thursday, accusing the tech billionaire of betraying the president and plotting with Democrats to take down Trump.

On his “War Room” podcast, the MAGA influencer predicted Musk would throw his support – and money – behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats.

“He turned on Trump. He turned on MAGA. But most importantly, he turned on the country and the American people,” Bannon said. “And President Trump had enough of it.”

The remarks came as the feud between Trump and Musk escalated Thursday, with Musk increasing his angry tweets over the ‘big, beautiful bill’ and lobbing wild accusations about the president. Bannon warned on his podcast that Musk would hop behind progressive efforts to impeach Trump.

“As sure as the turning of the Earth, if those progressives rub up on him and say, ‘Hey, they’re never going to buy the Teslas’…they rub up on him, he’ll write a $500 million check for Hakeem Jeffries.”

“He’ll be across the thing, looking to impeach President Trump, looking to help steal the ‘28 election, looking to imprison President Trump,” he added.

“So here’s my point: Let’s get ahead of it and let’s get ahead of it tonight. This guy is all over the map.”

Bannon also called for an executive order to stop Musk – and threw another jab at him.

“He’s emblematic of these oligarchs. All of them have the maturity of a 9-year-old, and they’re dangerous,” Bannon said. “Not just to the president. More importantly, they’re dangerous to this Republic.”