Banyana Banyana ready to battle Nigeria for WAFCON final spot



Banyana Banyana are poised for a titanic semifinal showdown against Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Tuesday at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.





With a place in the final and a shot at defending their 2022 title on the line, Desiree Ellis’ squad is ready to take on the continent’s most decorated side.



Banyana secured their semifinal berth with a nervy 4-1 penalty shootout win over Senegal in Oujda, where goalkeeper Andile Dlamini’s heroics saved two spot-kicks after a tense goalless draw.





The defending champions, who lifted their maiden WAFCON trophy three years ago, have shown grit and flair, with stars like Linda Motlhalo and Karabo Dhlamini driving the team forward.





Now, they face a Nigerian side that dismantled Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinals, with goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, and others showcasing their lethal attack.





This clash reignites a storied rivalry, with Nigeria holding a 3-1 edge in WAFCON semifinal meetings, though Banyana’s 1-0 upset in 2012 still lingers in memory.





Last year’s Olympic qualifiers saw Nigeria edge South Africa, but Ellis remains unfazed. “We’re here to defend our crown,” she said. “Nigeria are a great side, but we thrive in big moments. The girls are ready to make Mzansi proud.”





The Super Falcons, chasing a 10th WAFCON title, boast a formidable lineup, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie yet to concede in the tournament. Yet, Banyana’s resilience and tactical discipline could pose problems. “It’s going to be a cracker,” said Motlhalo. “We know what’s at stake – a final and a World Cup ticket. We’re bringing fire.”



South African fans are rallying behind the team, with #BanyanaPride and #WAFCON2025 lighting up social media. s proud