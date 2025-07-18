Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors

Barack and Michelle Obama recently addressed rumors about a divorce and whether there was even an element of truth to it.

The divorce rumors swirled over the last few months after the former first couple were not spotted together at some public events. Michelle Obama, 61, was the usual absentee, and one of the notable events where Barack Obama, 63, attended without his wife was President Donald Trump’s January inauguration.

“She took me back!” Former President Barack Obama jokingly said on the Wednesday-released episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, CNN reported. “It was touch and go for a while.”

“It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” Michelle Obama’s brother Robinson told the couple, and the former first lady replied, “I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Robinson also touched on an encounter with a woman at an airport, saying that she brought up the divorce rumors and asked him, “‘What did he do?’”

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” said Barack Obama. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like what are you talking about?”

Michelle Obama then said that though they’ve had their ups and downs, there “hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man.

She added: “And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

During a previous episode of her podcast, Michelle Obama touched on why she skipped Trump’s inauguration and the rumors about their marriage being on the rocks.

“My decision to skip the inauguration, what people don’t realize — or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she stated. “People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart.”