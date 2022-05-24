Barbara Banda Not in Mwape’s 31 Member Provisional AWCON Squad

Zambia Women’s National Team Coach Bruce Mwape has named a 31-member provisional squad to commence preparations for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be held in Morocco in July.

The squad includes Spain-based striker Rachael Kundananji and four other foreign-based players who were instrumental in the Copper Queens’ qualification to the continental showpiece at the expense of Namibia.

Bruce Mwape’s lasses will be up against Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo in Group B of the AWCON tournament that will be staged in Morocco from 2-23 July.

The Copper Queens’ preparations have seen them play two international friendly matches with the Mares of Botswana and are expected to hold an international camp in the period preceding the AWCON.

The team will enter camp on 29 May.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS

Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS

Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Girls), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe, Norin Betani (both Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS

Rachael Kundananji (SD Eibar-Spain), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)

