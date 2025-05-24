BARBRA BANDA BAGS BLISTERING HAT-TRICK AS ORLANDO PRIDE SOAR TO SECOND PLACE





ZAMBIA ’s football sensation and Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda lit up the pitch in spectacular fashion with a sensational hat-trick that powered Orlando Pride to a commanding 3-1 victory over Utah Royals FC on Saturday morning.





The Orlando Exploria Stadium was rocking as Banda wasted no time, opening the scoring in the 6th minute with a clinical finish that set the tone for a dominant performance. She then stunned the Royals with a rapid-fire double finding the back of the net again in the 37th and 38th minutes, sealing her hat-trick in just over half an hour of play.





With six shots in total and three goals, Banda was absolutely electric from the first whistle. She was subbed off to a standing ovation in the 71st minute, having already sealed the match and her legacy for the night.





Despite not playing the full 90 minutes, Banda was the highest-rated player on the pitch with an impressive 9.4 rating, highlighting her sheer impact and dominance throughout the match.





The victory lifts Orlando Pride to second place in the NWSL standings with 19 points, fueling their momentum in the race for the title.





Barbra Banda has arrived, and she’s unstoppable.



Zed Sport