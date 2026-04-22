Barcelona are ‘set to let five key players leave’ the club this summer, as they plan a squad overhaul.





The Blaugrana are currently sitting nine points clear at the top of LaLiga, and are set to romp to a second consecutive title ahead of rivals Real Madrid.





However, after more disappointment in the Champions League, in which they were dumped out by Atletico Madrid, Hansi Flick and the board at Barcelona are preparing to rebuild their squad at the end of the campaign.





Spanish media outlet Marca are reporting that there are five players who have ‘completed a cycle at the club’ and will likely be moved on come the summer.





Marcus Rashford is one of those players. Barcelona can buy the 28-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester United, for £26million under the terms of the deal, but reports have emerged that they are not willing to exercise that option.





The 28-year-old has contributed 12 goals and 13 assists this season to help the Catalan giants run rampant in LaLiga, and as recently as last week, it was believed that Barca would like to keep him.





However, they have made a failed bid to renegotiate the £26m fee with United, who are refusing to budge on the clause which expires on June 15 – four days after the World Cup kicks off in North America.





It means there is a strong chance that Rashford will be forced to return to his boyhood club following England duty if he is selected for the tournament this summer.





Rashford’s salary would return to £315,000-a-week next season if United qualify for the Champions League, which now looks incredibly likely after their win at Chelsea.





It seems unlikely that he would be able to resurrect his United career despite Ruben Amorim – the head coach who dumped him into a ‘bomb squad’ last summer – being sacked in January.





As reported by Daily Mail Sport’s Chris Wheeler, United are trying to drive down their wage bill by offloading other top earners like Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, and want to move Rashford’s salary off the books.





Another Barcelona attacker who seems set for the exit door is none other than Robert Lewandowski.



The Pole, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022, is out of contract in the summer, and there has been little indication that he will sign a new deal at the club.





It is believed that both Lewandowski’s ‘age and recent physical problems’ have thrust his future at Barca into doubt.



Barcelona are said to be looking at freeing up some financial legroom, and for that reason, they want to offload stars on big wage packets.





One of those players is Frenkie de Jong, who is understood to be on just under €400,000-per-week (£348,000), and Marca suggest that he could be sold to ‘ease the financial burden’ on the Spanish giants.



Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and La Masia graduate Marc Casado are also said to be on the chopping block.





Christensen played 161 games in six seasons with the Blues before making the move to Catalonia in 2022 on a four-year deal.



That deal is now set to expire, and there are no plans for an extension at this moment in time.





Casado, however, still has two years left on his contract, but due to a lack of minutes, could be forced to find a new club.





The defensive midfielder has failed to break into the team ahead of Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Gavi, and has started only one of the last eight LaLiga games.