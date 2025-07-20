Barcelona talks with DR Congo leaked ahead of new sponsorship deal

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has agreed to

pay more than $46.37m in a sponsorship deal with Spanish

football club Barcelona that would see a logo promoting tourism

appear on some team apparel, according to a contract seen by

Reuters.



The contract with Barcelona, seen on Thursday by the news

agency, is dated June 29 and stipulates that a logo branding

the war-hit Central African country as the “heart of Africa”

will appear on the backs of training and warm-up jerseys for

the men’s and women’s teams.



The logo will also appear in advertising for the club and in

the club magazine and annual report, the contract says.

DR Congo will pay the club between $11.6m and $13.3m annually

over the next four seasons, it says.



Details of the deal between DR Congo and Barcelona have not

been announced.

AS Monaco and AC Milan last month also announced sponsorship

deals with DR Congo without disclosing the amounts.

DR Congo’s Sports Minister Didier Budimbu told Reuters the

contract with AS Monaco is worth $1.85m per season. He did not

disclose the amounts for the contracts with AC Milan or

Barcelona.



A government source said the contract with AC Milan was worth

$16.2m per season.

DR Congo’s Ministry of Tourism did not immediately respond to a

request for comment on Thursday, while Barcelona told Reuters

they had no comment at this time.



In February, DR Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba

Wagner urged football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris

Saint-Germain to end their “blood-stained” sponsorship

agreements with “Visit Rwanda”.



The appeal came less than a week after M23 rebels seized

eastern DR Congo’s biggest city, Goma, as part of a lightning

advance.



Rwanda denies backing M23, saying it is defending itself.

A report by a group of United Nations experts obtained by

Reuters this month said Kigali exercised command and control

over the rebels during their advance, gaining political

influence and access to mineral-rich territory.