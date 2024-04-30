BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE COMMANDERS IN MONGU ARRESTED

About 6 Barotseland National youths alliance members arrested at Malengwa area along Mongu-Limulunga Road around 16:00hrs by Lusaka cops yesterday.

Those arrested are as follows;

Munyinda Munukayumbwa, Muyunda makala , Raphael Akatama, Namakando Nawa , Akatekelelwa muwanei, Nan’uwa Nan’uwa and mushokabanji Wamuwi operation to hunt for more is on.

Litunga has been informed about the matter. Police have further warned anyone found doing seditious practices that the law will visit them.

Advanced investigations of anyone behind or sponsoring them is also under way as many are reported running away throwing their phones as they are being traced.

