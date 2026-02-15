BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE COMMENDS THE BRE FOR THEIR BOLD AND UNEQUIVOCAL STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE 2026 AUGUST GENERAL ELECTIONS





The Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance (BNYA) strongly commends the Ngambela and the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) for their bold and unequivocal statement ahead of the 2026 August general elections. Yesterday’s press briefing made it clear: the BRE has opened its doors to all political parties in Zambia. Any party seeking to contest the elections is welcome to engage with the BRE.





This is a clear and a powerful statement from the BRE, demonstrating not just leadership, but the unyielding authority of the Royal Establishment over Barotseland. The BRE’s declaration confirms that no political party—regardless of its name or size—owns or controls Barotseland. The Litunga’s guidance, allowing all political parties to engage with the Royal Establishment, proves that the BRE stands firm and is not controlled by any government or political force. The Royal Establishment cannot and will not be dictated to by any party or politician.





The BRE’s stance is a call for unity, strength, and sovereignty. It is a resounding affirmation that Barotseland remains under the control of its rightful rulers and that its future will not be decided by outsiders or political opportunists. This commitment to neutrality, to not being entangled in Zambian party politics, is precisely what will protect and fortify Barotseland from further external exploitation and internal division.





We, the youth of Barotseland, urge the BRE to continue embracing this uncompromising leadership. The Royal Kuta must work for all people, regardless of political affiliation, tribe, or social status. By embracing every section of society, Barotseland will not only remain strong but will flourish as new ideas and fresh leadership emerge from all corners. Had this open-door policy been adopted earlier, Barotseland could have been a beacon of development and self-determination today.





Further, the BRE should extend its welcome and openness to the Linyungandambo groups who are wanting and seeking to find a lasting settlement to the Barotse impasse. The BRE should also have a forgiving heart even to some known Lozi traditionalist groups who are perceived enemies of the BRE, to also welcome and embrace them in order to build Barotseland together. As this year’s Kuomboka ceremony theme states, “Tukongote Wa Mwana Nongolo,” Barotseland needs to unite and embrace one another for the prosperity of Barotseland, because what divides us must not be stronger than that which unites us.





We also call on the BRE to allow opposition parties to take part in key cultural and traditional events like the Kuomboka and Mikiti ya Coliso ceremonies. These are not just cultural celebrations; they are powerful demonstrations of our sovereignty and unity. Excluding any group weakens us all.





It is time to move beyond the narrow embrace of a single group, especially those who have continually insulted the Litunga and denied the very existence of Barotseland. By being truly inclusive, the BRE will earn the respect and support of the people and help restore Barotseland’s dignity and unity. Through their leadership, Barotseland will once again become great.





The BRE must remain steadfast and reject any force that seeks to undermine our identity and sovereignty. By standing firm, by listening to the people, and by embracing all sections of our society, the BRE will regain the trust and respect of the people and pave the way for a truly free and self-sustaining Barotseland.



May God bless our Kingdom Barotseland



SIGNED:

MUSHOKABANJ WAMUWI

National Chairperson-Barotseland