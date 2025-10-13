Barron Trump tapped for TikTok role, and billionaire Larry Ellison is helping make it happen.





Donald Trump says he “saved TikTok.” Now his allies want to hand it to his son.



Yes, really. 🤦‍♂️



Days after Trump strutted back onto the app with his now-viral Oval Office video “I saved TikTok, so you owe me big” one of his MAGA goombas floated the next logical step in the Trump dynasty playbook: give 19-year-old Barron Trump a leadership role in the new “American-owned” TikTok.





The idea came from Trump ally Jack Advent, nicknamed “TikTok Jack,” who told the Daily Mail: “Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok. I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board.”





And the person making this whole “American TikTok” deal possible?

The 2nd richest man in the world, Oracle founder and American Oligarch Larry Ellison.





Like the first richest man in the world, Ellison is a major Trump donor. Also, like the first richest man in the world, this asshole can’t keep himself from poking his head into government.





Which is presumably why he is also one of the lead investors in the U.S. consortium taking over TikTok’s operations.



To recap:

🍊Trump pressures TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell.

💵He signs an executive order paving the way for a “U.S.-controlled ” TikTok” led by billionaire loyalists like Ellison.

🤦‍♂️Then, almost immediately, Trump’s inner circle starts floating Barron for a top role.





You don’t need to be a conspiracy theorist to see the pattern because it’s basically Trump’s modus operandi at this point.



Barron Trump, 19 years old, a freshman at NYU, who has zero experience in tech, business, or policy, will be put into a position of power at one of the most influential social media apps in the US.





Ellison’s involvement makes it even murkier. TikTok isn’t just a social media app, it’s a cultural megaphone used by 170 million Americans, most under 30. Now it’s potentially being folded into the same network of billionaire allies and family insiders that turned the White House into a business front.



What could possibly go wrong?