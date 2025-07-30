Batman star Alon Aboutboul di£s aged 60 after collapsing on tourist beach

Batman and Rambo star Alon Aboutboul collapsed and di£d suddenly on a tourist beach aged 60.

The Israeli actor was best known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Rambo III.

Local news reports that he “collapsed on a beach” in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, July 29.

According to witnesses, Alon was pulled from the water conscious but collapsed shortly after reaching the shore.

The cause of his de@th has yet to be confirmed.

Alon’s notable film and TV credits include playing Russian nuclear physicist Dr Pavel in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, as well as appearances in Munich, Body of Lies, Homeland, NCIS: Los Angeles, Law & Order: SVU, and Snowfall.

Paying tribute, Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar said: “I was deeply pained to hear of his sudden death. Last night I watched an interview with him, where he talked about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for the profession that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the field.

“Alon was an Ophir Award and Television Academy Award winner and over the years portrayed a wide range of characters to which he brought depth and emotion, leaving a deep mark on Israeli culture. May his memory be blessed.”

Alon was born in Kiryat Ata to Algerian and Egyptian parents and boasted a distinguished stage career. His film career took off in 1980.