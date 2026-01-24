Battle Lines Drawn as Brian Mundubile officially crosses to the Illegal Tonse Alliance led by Dan Pule

Mporokoso MP and Patriotic Front Presidential aspirant, Hon. Brian Mundubile has successfully filed in his nominations for the illegal Tonse Alliance faction conference led by Dr. Dan Pule and former State House for Politics, Zumani Zimba.



Earlier, Pule claimed that his faction has expelled the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance led by Hon. Given Lubinda.

Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda had rejected the assertions and stated that the meeting that expelled the PF was irregularly called and did not have his authority as Acting Chairperson of Tonse.



Hon. Lubinda had also called for a Council of Leaders of Tonse Alliance meeting to be held after the by-elections.

On the other hand, Dr Pule and Zumani Zimba have proceeded with their illegal plans and announced candidates should pay K50,000 as nomination fee.



Zambia Must Prosper Party(ZMP) leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya has refused to be part of the illegalities in the Illegal Tonse and he has since not filed in any nominations.



Meanwhile PF Secretary General for Administration Celestine Mukandila has cautioned the PF members and all the party structures to ignore the illegal Tonse activities and advised them to keep away as it was illegal, warning that whoever will take part in this illegal process should consider themselves expelled from the Patriotic Front Party.