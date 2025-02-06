Battle of donations break out in Chawama as “philanthropists” scramble to replace Tasila Lungu

Battle of donations break out in Chawama as “philanthropists” scramble to replace Tasila



IT SEEMS Chawama Level One Hospital will emerge as the most pampered facility of the years 2025 and 2026 respectively as candidates eye the seat of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)s most wanted suspect, Tasila Lungu.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15AGi7XD9G/?mibextid=oFDknk



A youthful business man and a dedicated resident of Chawama who also happens to be a loyal member of the UPND, having served as the party’s provincial youth chairperson since 2008 has teamed up with the entire UPND Chawama Constituency and ward officials to launch an anti-Tasila campaign.





Nonde Sikasote has not only shown interest in the seat but has also demonstrated his commitment to the community through action rather than mere words.





Flanked by constituency and ward officials, Sikasote made a grand donation to Chawama Level One Hospital and handed over medical essentials valued at K95,000 which included five bales of blankets, three wheelchairs, two boxes of face masks and one emergency bed.





Unlike the typical politicians who surface only when elections draw near, Sikasote is no stranger to Chawama as he has been a resident of the constituency for years.



Sikasote understands firsthand the struggles of ordinary residents with his wife and children relying on the same hospital he donated to whenever they get sick.





He promised to remain an ever present force in Chawama, assuring the residents that his leadership would not be one of absenteeism as constituents will have access to him since he lives in the same area.



“You cannot lead people from a distance. I live in Chawama, my church is here, my business is here and I have other businesses around the country and I have only employed Chawama residents because this is home, these are my family,” he said.





“I’m sure we don’t want an MP who will come from elsewhere to take care of Chawama, we want someone who is ever present, someone who lives here with you. You know my house you can come anytime. Who is going to accept someone coming from Canada or Malawi to challenge us? Chawama needs someone who understands it.”





Sikasote, a people person also took time to interact with mothers in the maternity ward where he donated blankets to each of them and left some money for the hospital to buy chickens for the mothers.



“You can’t get sick while you are here because we will take care of you. Let’s help the President by managing the equipment donated. We should continue loving one another and it will be easy to live well. We will manage the CDF to provide people with the right healthcare,” stated Sikasote.



“’Chipata mukaya, mweni akaya ukashala uchimona’ meaning a visitor will go and you will end up going back to the people you have always known.”





His philanthropic efforts were met with appreciation from Chawama Level One Hospital matron Lorraine Chikonka who hailed the donation as timely and crucial to patient care.





“This gesture comes at a time when we need it most. The stretchers and wheelchairs will help us ferry our clients efficiently. This is what leadership should be about,” said Chikonka.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 6, 2025