Battle Of The Prophets: Magaya Loses Legal Battle To Remove Prophet Makandiwa’s “Daughter” From Case

NPA Rejects Magaya Recusal Bid Over Makandiwa Spiritual Daughter Allegations

HARARE – In a stunning courtroom defeat that has intensified the explosive rivalry between Zimbabwe’s two most powerful televangelists, PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya has spectacularly failed in his bid to remove a top prosecutor from his rape trial – after claiming she is the spiritual “daughter” of his arch-nemesis, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, and on a divine mission to destroy him.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on Wednesday delivered a crushing blow to the self-styled prophet, flatly rejecting his application to have Chief Director of Prosecutions, Tendayi Shonhayi, thrown off his case. Magaya’s legal team had launched a sensational attack, alleging that Shonhayi, whom they describe as a spiritual offspring of Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC), was using the might of the State to wage a spiritual war from inside the courtroom.

The ‘Spiritual Daughter’ Bombshell

The drama unfolded on February 17, 2026, when Magaya’s lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, fired off an urgent letter to the Prosecutor General’s office. In it, they didn’t just ask for Shonhayi’s recusal – they painted a picture of a sinister conspiracy, accusing her of being on a personal crusade for her spiritual father, Makandiwa.

“Our client instructs, and has it on good authority, that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is a member of a rival church known as United Family International Church (UFIC), which is considered by our client as a rival church to Magaya’s church, PHD Ministries, as well as to Magaya himself,” the letter dated February 17, 2026 read.

The defence team went further, alleging that her professional conduct was merely a cover for a higher calling dictated by her spiritual lineage.

“It is our client’s considered view that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is on a mission of her own to try and persecute him on the basis that she wants to destroy our client’s church for the benefit of UFIC, which is a competing rival church. She is doing the bidding for her own ‘PAPA’ Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in circumstances where she should be detached from the case,” the lawyers argued.

Magaya’s legal team claimed that Shonhayi’s status as Makandiwa’s spiritual daughter had poisoned the entire prosecution. They alleged she unilaterally pushed to move the trial to the Victim-Friendly Court before any official ruling, a move they believe was designed to create the impression that Magaya is already guilty.

‘Guerrilla Tactics’ Alleged

The defence laid out what they called a clear pattern of “guerrilla tactics” by Shonhayi, alleging she had manipulated legal documents and proceedings to suit her agenda. They pointed to the initial charge sheet and witness statements, which they claimed were served without the names of the complainants – a direct violation of Section 146 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

“She only had to serve Magaya’s defence counsel with new charge sheets, which now had names after they had taken her to task. She further had to write the witness names on the typed witness statements using a blue pen. For your convenience, we have attached the defective documents that our client was once served with,” the letter stated.

They further accused her of running the show behind the scenes, overstepping her role and whispering instructions to the lead counsel.

“Our client has also observed that the proceedings seem to be marred by the overbearing preponderance of Ms Shonhayi, who is not the lead counsel. Instead of leaving Mr Clemence Chimbari (lead counsel) to argue, she is always seen whispering something to him, showing that she is the one in charge,” the lawyers alleged.

The defence also claimed she previously raised what they term “flimsy reasons” for the recusal of a High Court judge during bail proceedings and was pushing to appeal the very bail Magaya was granted.

NPAZ Fires Back: ‘No Substance’

However, the NPAZ was having none of it. On February 18, 2026, the authority issued a terse but firm statement, confirming that Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo had personally conducted a “thorough investigation” into the sensational claims. The conclusion was damning for Magaya.

“The allegations are without substance and were made without any cogent evidence of any prosecutorial impropriety,” the NPAZ statement read.

The prosecuting authority firmly dismissed the idea that a prosecutor’s spiritual affiliation could ever influence the course of justice, given the constitutional safeguards in place.

“Whilst the complaint is premised on alleged rivalry between Magaya’s church and some named church, the Prosecutor General reiterates that, in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the National Prosecuting Authority Act, the Prosecutor General and officers of the National Prosecuting Authority are independent and are not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the exercise of their prosecutorial functions,” the statement asserted.

The NPAZ declared there was “no rational or lawful basis” for Shonhayi’s recusal, and Magaya’s lawyers have been formally notified of the decision.

Trial Gridlock Continues

The failed recusal bid is just the latest drama in a trial that has become mired in legal trench warfare. Magaya is facing four counts of rape involving adult congregants from Harare and Chegutu, with allegations dating from 2016 to 2023. The trial itself remains gridlocked as Magaya’s lawyers push to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court, fighting a ruling that allows some witnesses to testify via video link. He is also due back in court on March 2, 2026, on separate rape allegations involving two other women.