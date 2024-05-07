Bayern Munich have placed Erik ten Hag on a new list of possible successors to Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich have placed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on a new list of possible successors to outgoing manager, Thomas Tuchel.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern have contacted Ten Hag’s agent Kees Vos to enquire if the Dutchman would be open to taking over at the Allianz Arena.

No formal talks have taken place with Ten Haag himself, but he has been made aware of Bayern’s interest.

Ten Hag communicated to his agent that his sole focus is on finishing the season strongly with the Old Trafford side, who still want to secure European football and win the FA Cup.

The 54-year-old, has been confident of remaining at the club beyond the summer despite the uncertainty over his position as INEOS make sweeping changes to the football structure.

Ten Haag is held in high esteem by Bayern, where he worked as a team B coach during the Pep Guardiola Era at the club.

Bayern’s hierarchy believe Ten Hag’s coaching has been hampered by a off-field issues and a poor operational set-up at United. The report reads

His work at Ajax and his debut season in England has been given more credence than the current injury-riddled campaign, in which Ten Hag also had to manage through a protracted takeover of the club.

Before Ten Haag was shortlisted, Ralf Rangnick turned Bayern’s offer down after Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso.